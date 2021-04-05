Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 212 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX opened at $293.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

