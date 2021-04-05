Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,310,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,650,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,186,000.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MOTNU opened at $10.15 on Monday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.