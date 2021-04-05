Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) by 321.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of BATS WUGI opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WUGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Esoterica NextG Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esoterica NextG Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.