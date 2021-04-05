Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 163,100 Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 163,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 416.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 58,990 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $8,145,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $9,760,000.

Shares of WDR opened at $25.15 on Monday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

