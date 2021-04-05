201,300 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 201,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in NMI by 10.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in NMI by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

NMI stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,558,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $820,360.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,128. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

