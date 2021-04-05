Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

RGA stock opened at $127.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

