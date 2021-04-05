Armistice Capital LLC Buys 92,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the quarter. Central Garden & Pet comprises 1.3% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $38,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $51.44 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

