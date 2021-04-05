Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of FLSA opened at $30.48 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68.

