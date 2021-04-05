Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) by 226.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000.

Get Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

LSST opened at $25.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST).

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.