United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $36.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

