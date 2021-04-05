Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Perion Network worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Perion Network by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Perion Network by 393.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Perion Network by 17.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upped their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $18.39 on Monday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $622.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. Research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

