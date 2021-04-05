Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $61,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $231.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $233.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.66.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.