Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives $29.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

HGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,001,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 570,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,028 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Humanigen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $19.21 on Friday. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

