Analysts Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) PT at GBX 1,330

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,330 ($17.38).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total value of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,322 ($17.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 675.43 ($8.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,293.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,291.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 24.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

