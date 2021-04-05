Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.51 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $468.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

