Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,512,000 after acquiring an additional 583,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,125,000 after acquiring an additional 343,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after acquiring an additional 229,281 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 182,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 689,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 163,669 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

HI stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.