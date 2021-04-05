Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.