EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 123.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000.

Get EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $66.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.