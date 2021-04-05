Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 183.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,241 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Infosys were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 1,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

INFY stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $19.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

