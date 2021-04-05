Morgan Stanley Buys 896,589 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $65,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

