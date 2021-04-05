Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,506 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.01 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49.

