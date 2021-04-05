Advisor Partners LLC Sells 9,260 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $955.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

RPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

