Advisor Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,321 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,321 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,237,000 after buying an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $113.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.32.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.