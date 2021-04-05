Advisor Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,525 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Avista by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Avista by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,680,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVA opened at $47.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

