Advisor Partners LLC Sells 597 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FNV. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $129.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $103.21 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.86.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

