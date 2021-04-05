Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 137,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 768,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 44,382 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 347,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after buying an additional 35,996 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG opened at $44.72 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

