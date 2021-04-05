BBR Partners LLC Has $39.91 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BBR Partners LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.3% of BBR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Apple stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average is $123.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

