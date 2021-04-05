Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $43.50 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,139,084 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $43,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,216,000 after acquiring an additional 721,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $124.80 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

