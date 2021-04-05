$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,700%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEBO. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

PEBO opened at $33.14 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $650.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

