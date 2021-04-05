Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJP. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $79.03 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

