3,437 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $132.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.56. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,885.98 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

