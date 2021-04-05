Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Direxion Work From Home ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,535,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,927,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 593.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000.

NYSEARCA:WFH opened at $69.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

