Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Li Auto by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LI stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

