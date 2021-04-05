Analysts Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.30. OSI Systems reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $96.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $63.09 and a 1 year high of $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.14.

In related news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,943,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in OSI Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

