Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $108.50 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

