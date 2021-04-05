Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,475 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $166.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $176.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

