45,998 Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,201,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,279,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,913,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,358,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,013,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.