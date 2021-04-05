Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $63.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $77.05.

