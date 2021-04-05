Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $367.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.71. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at $328,001,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total value of $761,862.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,372 shares of company stock worth $122,565,929 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.