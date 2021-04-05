The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

