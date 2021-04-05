Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ExlService were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,596,000 after purchasing an additional 89,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,447,000 after buying an additional 34,472 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,662 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $91.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $80.96. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $95.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

