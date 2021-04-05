Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,574 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $150.36 and a 12-month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

