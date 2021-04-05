-$0.71 EPS Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Teekay Tankers posted earnings of $3.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

NYSE TNK opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,557,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

