EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Decreased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,001 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,276,285 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $113,518,000 after acquiring an additional 995,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $75.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.88 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.