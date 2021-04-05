$0.61 EPS Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.65. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

In other Trustmark news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $21,168,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 187,466 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 316,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 131,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

TRMK stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

