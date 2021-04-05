Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128,063 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,818 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTHT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $56.75 on Monday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

