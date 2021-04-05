Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,470 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KPTI opened at $10.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $809.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

