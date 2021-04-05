Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN opened at $138.03 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $146.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,314 shares of company stock worth $2,114,155. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XLRN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

