Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 108.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,204 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRRM opened at $14.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRRM. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,750 shares of company stock worth $507,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

