Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $126,476.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $866,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,616 shares of company stock worth $15,331,542 over the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.